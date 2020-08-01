Reports: Phillies, Yankees Monday matchup postponed; Phillies report no new cases

article

The Philadelphia Phillies will not resume their season on Monday against the New York Yankees, according to reports.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman says the game has been postponed, but could be 'easily made up' with both teams slated to play each other in the days ahead.

This news comes after the Phillies announced no new positive coronavirus tests for the second straight day. In a Saturday morning release, the team said players will be allowed to return to Citizen's Bank Park in waves for workouts.

The Phillies have not played since last weekend when they wrapped up an inter-division series with the visiting Miami Marlins. Since then, the Marlins have had over a dozen team members test positive for the coronavirus, causing MLB to press pause on their season.

Meanwile, Philadelphia has had three positive cases within the organization. An unnamed coach and two clubhouse attendants tested positive for the novel virus this week. Meanwhile, all Phillies players have tested negative since the start of the season.

In response, the Phillies cleaned and sanitized the visiting clubhouse at Citizen's Bank Park and canceled their home series against the Yankees.

The team was supposed to resume their season on Saturday with a doubleheader in Philadelphia against the Toronto Blue Jays. The league, however, postponed the games after the Phillies began receiving positive tests.

Elsewhere in the league, the Cardinals and Brewers were forced to delay their matchup on Friday and Saturday following positive test results. To help expedite already abbreviated 60 game season, the league on Friday approved 7 inning games for doubleheaders.

