Reports: Police fatally shoot man who fired gun into the air while walking down the street

Authorities say a man brandishing a gun was fatally shot by police Thursday morning in Allentown.

The Morning Call reports police responded to the area of Fifth and Tilghman Streets around 7 a.m. after they received reports of a man walking down the street and firing a gun into the air.

The paper says responding officers instructed the man to drop the gun and fatally shot the man when he did not comply.

Witnesses report hearing around 20 shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.