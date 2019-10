article

Crews are on the scene after a car ended up submerged in a New Castle County canal on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. on the south side of the C&D canal, about one mile west of the Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge.

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.