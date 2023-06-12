Rescue underway after tour boat capsizes in New York's Erie Canal

article

Search operations are currently underway after a tour boat capsized Monday in the Erie Canal in upstate New York.

According to the Lockport Police Department, the boat belonged to the Lockport Cave Tours.

Police said several fire departments have responded to the scene as well.

Surrounding streets have been closed.

According to the company's website, the tour boats travel along the Erie Canal and "is an exciting 75-minute historic guided walking tour through America’s past."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.