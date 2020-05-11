Expand / Collapse search

Residents displaced after 3-alarm blaze at Delaware apartment complex

By Lauren Dugan
New Castle County
NEWARK, Del. - Residents are displaced after a 3-alarm fire at a Newark, Delaware, apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane around 7 p.m. Monday. Winds caused the intense fire to spread building to building.

One firefighter sustained burns while battling the blaze. No word on what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

