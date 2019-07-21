Residents evacuated after Voorhees rehab center suffers breakdown of HVAC system

Officials confirm 183 residents of a rehabilitation center were evacuated from their Voorhees facility Sunday.

The HVAC system was not putting out enough air conditioning throughout portions of Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center on Laurel Oak Road, in Voorhees.

According to officials, residents and those using the facility as a cooling center were initially moved to the portions of the building where the air conditioning was working. By 2 p.m., county emergency officials ordered many residents to be evacuated to Eastern Regional High school, across the street.

Some residents with greater medical needs were taken to facilities equipped to care for them.

The facility and crews were determining how to fix the system and where to house residents in the short term, while crews make the necessary repairs to the HVAC system.