Residents want answers about group claiming to defend Fishtown

Philadelphia residents are calling for answers from their police department after a group of people armed with bats and other objects took to the streets in Fishtown.

Tensions rose Monday as those residents faced off with demonstrators near Frankford and Girard avenues.

SkyFOX and a FOX 29 crew were there as groups of people filled street corners near the 600 block of East Girard hours after a mandatory citywide curfew went into effect at 6 p.m.

In other video, possibly from Port Richmond, people armed with guns can be seen from the ground standing on the roofs of businesses.

Members of one of the groups told us they gathered to protect their local 26th District police and neighborhood from the looting that has plagued the city since Saturday evening, when peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd first took a violent turn.

Discussions and questions about the group and its motives flooded social media Monday night. Some demanded an explanation from police on why the group was allowed out past curfew, especially as they held weapons.

Advertisement

FOX 29 is awaiting a response from Philadelphia police – who had officers at the scene Monday night – but has yet to receive a response.

Similar scenes have played out in other areas of the city, including South Philadelphia, where dozens of people gathered outside a Target store Sunday night.

At this time, there are no official reports of violence, injuries or arrests from Monday night's Fishtown confrontation. But a public broadcasting journalist says he was injured at the scene when he was struck in the face. FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports the journalist was treated at a nearby hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia renews mandated city-wide 6 p.m. curfew Monday night

SEPTA suspends transit services in Center City until further notice

Biden meets with black leaders at Delaware church amid unrest

Amid weekend unrest, 7 killed in shootings across Philadelphia

Krasner: Frank Rizzo statue 'should have never been erected' due to 'racist' history

Fire Commissioner: Crews 'taking great risk to protect these businesses and to save lives'

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP