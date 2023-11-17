Residents warned not to warm up their cars as vehicle theft rise in New Castle County

article

Getting into a cold car may not sound appealing on a bitter winter morning, but police say it's the safer choice!

In just one morning, three vehicles were stolen in two communities in New Castle County this week.

Police say all three cars were left unattended while warming up.

"This is an easy target for would-be thieves," Cpl. Michael McNasby said as he warned residents not to leave their cars running without supervision.

Friday morning's incidents come as police say vehicle thefts continue to rise throughout the county.

Within the last two weeks, eight juveniles, ages 14-17, have been charged with multiple counts of vehicle theft.