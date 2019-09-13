Ridge Pike reopens after deadly crash in Plymouth Township

A section of Ridge Pike has reopened in Plymouth Township Friday morning after a deadly crash shut down the roadway for several hours.

The crash occurred at Ridge Pike and Chemical Road just before midnight Thursday night.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash. Authorities have confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash, but have not said how many people were hurt or killed.

The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m. and was shut down for more than six hours.