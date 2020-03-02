Riverline service halted between Florence and Roebling after person fatally struck by train
article
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Officials say Riverline service between Florence and Roebling has been temporarily suspended after a person was fatally struck by a train.
The incident reportedly happened near the Florence Station sometime around 3 p.m.
New Jersey Tranist is providing subsititute bus service between Florence and Roebling while emergency responders remain on the scene.
No word on when full service will be restored.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP