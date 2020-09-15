Road closures, SEPTA changes expected due to protests during Trump town hall

article

Philadelphians are bracing for traffic and crowded streets as a number of protests are planned during President Trump's town hall in Philadelphia.

With the president expected to arrive sometime Tuesday afternoon, the first of the protests are scheduled to begin around noon near the 4100 block of City Avenue.

President Trump will be hosting the town hall at the National Constitution Center, where protesters from as many as three protests are planned through the afternoon and early evening.

Road closures in the area of the National Constitution Center will begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and run from 4th Street to 9th Street and from Market Street to Vine Street. Pedestrian access will also be limited in the area.

As for SEPTA, the Market-Frankford line will not make stops at 5th Street Station between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For access to the Market Frankford Line 2nd and 8th St Station will be open.

Bus routes 17, 33, 38, 44, 47, and 61 will be detoured in the vicinity of 5th & Market beginning at approximately noon.

