Rocky Run 2026: Race times, packet pickup and Philly road closures

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The Brief Around 40,000 runners will head to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the sold-out 2026 Rocky Run on Saturday, Nov. 14. The 5K begins at 7 a.m. followed by the 10 Mile at 8 a.m., both starting and finishing in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Center City and Fairmount Park road closures begin as early as 3 a.m. on race day, alongside multiple SEPTA bus detours.



Tens of thousands of runners are getting ready to channel their inner Rocky Balboa this month as the annual Rocky Run returns to the streets of Philadelphia.

The popular race has officially sold out across all distances, drawing an estimated 40,000 participants to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Whether you are running the course or navigating weekend traffic in Center City, here is what you need to know about race times, packet pickup, and road closures.

Race schedule and location

Local perspective:

The Rocky Run takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14, starting and ending on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway directly in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Race organizers note that while the finish line is right by the steps, the official course does not climb them.

5K run/walk: Begins at 7:00 a.m.

10 Mile run/walk: Begins at 8:00 a.m.

13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge: Runners complete both the 5K and the 10 Mile back-to-back to earn half-marathon glory and three finisher medals.

The event will be held rain or shine, though race officials reserve the right to delay or alter events in the case of severe weather such as lightning.

Packet pickup dates and rules

All participants must pick up their race bib, packet, and race shirt prior to Saturday. Packets will not be mailed.

Pickup takes place at the Rivers Casino Event Center (1001 N. Delaware Ave.):

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Note: Guests of all ages can enter the Rivers Casino Event Center, but attendees must be 21 or older to enter the gaming floor.

To collect a packet, runners must present the QR code from their confirmation email (printed or on a smartphone). A friend or family member may pick up a packet on a runner's behalf by showing that QR code. However, waivers must be signed by the participant beforehand online or signed in person; no one may sign a waiver on another person's behalf. Shirt exchanges are not available at packet pickup, but unworn shirts can be exchanged on race day after 8:00 a.m. based on availability.

Those unable to attend can purchase a Race Day Packet Pick-Up upgrade for $20 through their Active account before Friday, Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m. Race day pickup runs from 6:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. in the main festival area.

Race setup and Friday road closures

Setup for the event begins on Friday, Nov. 13, causing minor daytime traffic adjustments:

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: The inner lanes of the 2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 22nd Street and Binswanger Triangle.

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be closed for related Rocky Day celebrations.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rocky Run 5K Course Map (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)

Saturday race day street closures

The Philadelphia Office of Special Events announced extensive closures beginning early Saturday morning:

Starting at 3:00 a.m.:

2200–2400 blocks of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 24th Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Eakins Oval and Falls Bridge

Starting at 4:00 a.m.:

Strawberry Mansion Bridge

Sweet Briar Drive between Lansdowne Drive and MLK Drive

Greenland Drive between Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Chamounix Drive

Ford Road between Chamounix Drive and Greenland Drive

Chamounix Drive between Belmont Mansion Drive and Greenland Drive

Lansdowne Drive between Sweet Briar Drive and Girard Avenue Bridge

Eastbound lanes of the Girard Avenue Bridge between Lansdowne Drive and Brewery Hill Drive

Starting at 4:30 a.m.:

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Brewery Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Lemon Hill Drive between Sedgley Drive and Kelly Drive

Most closed streets will reopen by 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Eakins Oval will fully reopen by 3:00 p.m. MLK Drive will remain closed for the remainder of the weekend under its regular recreational schedule. Temporary "No Parking" zones will be posted along race routes, and illegally parked vehicles will be relocated.

SEPTA bus detours

Starting at 4:00 a.m. Saturday through approximately 4:00 p.m., SEPTA bus routes 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will operate on detours around Center City and Fairmount Park. Specific detour alerts will be posted on SEPTA's system status page.

What's next:

Registration confirmation emails with participant QR codes will be resent to runners on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Packet pickup begins Wednesday afternoon at Rivers Casino.

Residents can sign up for citywide event, transit, and weather updates by texting "ReadyPhila" to 888-777.