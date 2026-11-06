The Rocky Steps Challenge brings timed race up Art Museum steps this weekend

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The Brief The Philadelphia Visitor Center is hosting The Rocky Steps Challenge this Saturday morning outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Competitors will attempt to climb all 72 steps in under 12 seconds to beat Rocky Balboa's cinematic time. Finishers can earn collector's gear, honeygrow gift cards, and an authentic replica "Italian Stallion" robe.



Philadelphia runners, film buffs, and everyday athletes will have the chance to channel their inner underdog this weekend in a timed sprint up the city's most famous staircase.

Local perspective:

As part of the citywide Rocky Season 2026 celebration, the Philadelphia Visitor Center is hosting The Rocky Steps Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Participants will take on all 72 steps to see if they can conquer the climb in under 12 seconds. Runners who clock in under 11.7 seconds will beat Rocky's movie benchmark and earn a special Rocky Shop prize along with a $15 honeygrow gift certificate.

Every participant who crosses the finish line at the top will receive an Official Rocky Season 2026 Collector’s Sweatband and an official finisher's certificate.

The day's top runner will take home "The Champion’s Package," which features:

An authentic film-replica "Italian Stallion" robe

A pair of tickets to the Philadelphia Flyers Rocky Night

A copy of Sylvester Stallone's memoir, "The Steps"

A $100 honeygrow gift certificate

In addition to the staircase sprint, the two-hour event includes an "Orange Toss Sprint" on the museum plaza to test attendees' reflexes, complimentary food samples from honeygrow, and merchandise available at the Rocky Shop.

What's next:

The Rocky Steps Challenge takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, located at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Registration is free and open to all fitness levels through Eventbrite. Spectators and families are encouraged to gather along the plaza and the base of the steps to cheer on the runners.