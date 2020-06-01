Roosevelt Boulevard speed cameras going live

We've got another reminder for you that speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 1) go live Monday.

There will be a warning period of 60 days.

After the warning period ends on July 31, drivers who are caught going more than 10 miles above the speed limit will get a ticket and a fine of $100 to $150.

However, those tickets will not result in points on your license.

The city says the speed cameras are necessary because Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

And speeding has only gotten worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

