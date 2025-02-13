Saquon Barkley working shift at Raising Cane's in Bucks County

The Brief Saquon Barkley is visiting Bucks County to work a shift at Raising Cane's. The Eagles star will man the counter and drive-thru as he serves hungry fans. Some fans arrived hours before the event.



Saquon Barkley is taking his skills from the field to the drive-thru for a special visit on his Super Bowl victory tour.

What we know:

The Eagles star will serve hungry fans during a shift at Raising Cane's in Trevose, Pennsylvania from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Barkely will show off his teamwork skills once again as he works the front counter and drive-thru, buttering toast, pumping Cane's sauce and making chicken fingers and fries.

Fans packed the parking lot early for the chance to see their favorite Eagle up close!

The backstory:

Barkley's visit comes on the heels of his first Super Bowl victory, and just a day before the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

Has the Eagles star even slept yet?