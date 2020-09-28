Satellite election offices to open throughout Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia commissioners have voted to open satellite election offices throughout the city, creating easier avenues to vote.
The offices will be open seven days a week and will provide a number of services for voters, including requesting mail-in ballots in person, receiving that ballot, voting and returning the voted ballot all at the same location. These offices will also be a place voters can drop voted ballots. A person can register to vote at these offices, as well.
Any voter can use any of the offices throughout Philadelphia.
Offices will be in these locations:
- Center City at City Hall Room 140, 1400 JFK Blvd 19107
- Far Northeast at George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave 19116
- North at The Liacouras Center, 1776 North Broad St 19121
- Northwest at Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave 19128
- Southwest at Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave 19142
- Upper North at Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave 19133
- West at Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N 62nd St 19151
The offices will open Tuesday, September 29. The offices will be open Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Voters requesting replacement absentee or mail-in ballots will not be able to get them at the satellite offices until October 6th.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!