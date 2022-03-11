Saturday snow: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts to Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a weekend winter storm that will bring rain and snow along with freezing cold temperatures and whipping winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along the I-95 corridor and Philadelphia's north and west suburbs. Parts of the Lehigh Valley will be under a Winter Storm Warning, including the Poconos where forecasters expect around half a foot of snow.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the storm will start with widespread rain showers that could include a rumble of thunder. As temperatures start to fall towards the freezing point, forecasters expect the rain to change over to wet snow during the late-morning.

The slushy snow will persist for the first half of the afternoon and begin to lessen around 2 p.m. Whipping winds and freezing temperatures will make conditions frigid on Saturday night.

A large portion of southern New Jersey and Delaware can expect all rain from the storm. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and areas along the I-95 corridor may see a coating to 3 inches of wet snow.

Forecasters believe areas far north and west of Philadelphia could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow by Saturday night. Parts of the Lehigh Valley could get upwards of half a foot of snow.

Conditions will stay blustery and cold on Sunday, but sunshine will return to stay for the next several days. A warming trend will start on Monday that forecasters believe will soar through the 60s by midweek.

SATURDAY: Rain to snow. High: 47, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 38, Low: 21

MONDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 58, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Warmer, partly sunn. High: 63, Low: 39

