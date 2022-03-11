Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, New Castle County

Saturday snow: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts to Delaware Valley

Published 
Updated 10:35PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Friday, 10 p.m. update

FOX 29's Scott Williams has your Saturday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is bracing for a weekend winter storm that will bring rain and snow along with freezing cold temperatures and whipping winds. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along the I-95 corridor and Philadelphia's north and west suburbs. Parts of the Lehigh Valley will be under a Winter Storm Warning, including the Poconos where forecasters expect around half a foot of snow. 

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the storm will start with widespread rain showers that could include a rumble of thunder. As temperatures start to fall towards the freezing point, forecasters expect the rain to change over to wet snow during the late-morning. 

The slushy snow will persist for the first half of the afternoon and begin to lessen around 2 p.m. Whipping winds and freezing temperatures will make conditions frigid on Saturday night. 

A large portion of southern New Jersey and Delaware can expect all rain from the storm. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and areas along the I-95 corridor may see a coating to 3 inches of wet snow.

Forecasters believe areas far north and west of Philadelphia could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow by Saturday night. Parts of the Lehigh Valley could get upwards of half a foot of snow. 

Conditions will stay blustery and cold on Sunday, but sunshine will return to stay for the next several days. A warming trend will start on Monday that forecasters believe will soar through the 60s by midweek.

___ 

SATURDAY: Rain to snow. High: 47, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 38, Low: 21

MONDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 58, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Warmer, partly sunn. High: 63, Low: 39

___

