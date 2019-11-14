Saul High School evacuated after threatening note found

article

Authorities have evacuated Saul High School in Roxborough after a threatening note was allegedly found on a teacher's door.

According to police the note read, "Evacuate the building by 10:30 or I'll blow it up." The school, located on the 7100 block of Henry Avenue, was evacuated shortly before 10 a.m.

Students have been moved into an open field away from the school. Police K-9 units are currently working to clear the building.

This is an ongoing investigation.