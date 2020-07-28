School District of Philadelphia proposes remote learning until November

article

The School District of Philadelphia is proposing a new plan where all students will learn remotely for the first marking period which ends on Nov. 17.

Under the proposed plan, students would then transition to the hybrid learning model with a mix of in-person and digital learning. The hybrid model will go into effect after the first marking period as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support it is still safe to do so, according to officials.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

“We continue to prioritize health and safety, a mix of in-person and digital learning for all students, and using feedback from our school communities to inform decision making,” said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. “I’ve actively listened to all of the feedback we have received, and believe we must take the time needed to gain the trust and support of our school community as we pursue a plan that will help our children learn in an environment none of us has ever experienced before.”

The Board of Education will consider the proposed changes at its meeting this Thursday, July 30 at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The revised plan can be found below. Mobile users can view the proposed plan by clicking here.

Last week, the Philadelphia School Board heard from more than 100 people regarding concerns with the district's plans to reopen in a few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted more than eight hours. Among those who had their voices heard were teachers, parents, and even school principals.

RELATED COVERAGE:

School District of Philadelphia announces plan for fall academic year

Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools adopt hybrid learning system for fall

Parents weigh options for upcoming school year

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP