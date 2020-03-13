Schools in Burlington County closed for month amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Officials announced schools in Burlington County will be closed for a month amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16 and will be reevaluated on April 17, officials announced Friday evening.

“After the Burlington County Coronavirus Taskforce further evaluated CDC guidance for Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities regarding Local COVID-19 Transmission, strong actions must be taken to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and community activities,” said Dr. Herbert Conaway, Director, Burlington County Health Department, “The goal of this temporary closure is to slow the transmission within the County. These social distancing strategies, if followed, will reduce the risk of further transmission in our community.”

To date, there are 50 cases, including one death, in the state of New Jersey.

