Search continues for missing Camden man

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Camden man who remains missing.

There were tears and prayers of hope for 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III who has been missing since Sunday. On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered at Farnham Park to pray for his safe return.

Family members gathered at Curtis’s house on Mechanic Street earlier this evening trying to piece together what happened.

"Curtis is a good kid. He's not out on the streets. He's trying to make something of himself," said his grandfather who is also the President of Camden City Council. He says Curtis works in the Clerk’s Office at City Hall. He also loves to cook. He sells and delivers dinners in his spare time.

"Curt cooks a lot and advertises on Facebook and takes orders and apparently that last order he took is the last time he was seen," said Curtis Jenkins, Sr. Jenkins says he last talked to his grandson Sunday evening when Curtis called him to see if he wanted food. Family members say Curtis later went to the Fairview neighborhood to make a delivery but never returned.

"It doesn't seem real but I do know they've charged somebody. Other than that they still haven't located him and that's my biggest worry," said Jenkins.

Camden Metro police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, charging him with kidnapping and aggravated assault. They did not say what led them to Beverly or what evidence they have. Police say Curtis was last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road.

"There's a lot of people that know and love him and it's got me stressed big time. I mean you see this all the time on TV. You never expect it to happen to you," said Jenkins.

Curtis’s family says not knowing where he is or what may have happened to him is devastating.

"I'd just like to say to whoever it is that's holding him Curt's a good kid. He has his whole life in front of him. Please release him let him come home to his family," said Jenkins.

Police have not released a motive. They don't believe this is a random incident. They say it was a calculated plot to entrap and abduct Curtis. The Prosecutor’s office, NJ State Police, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are in on the investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042 or use the StopIt App to contact the CCPD.





