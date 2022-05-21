Senate primary too close to call; Saturday Scorcher; Philadelphia school mask mandate

THE RUNDOWN:

Check 2022 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

1. Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely

Oz and McCormick still essentially tied in GOP Senate race.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might not be known until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 1,079 votes, or 0.08 percentage points, out of 1,340,248 ballots counted as of 5 p.m. Friday. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the likely recount is complete.

Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020.

The two campaigns already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state as election workers and election boards toiled through the remaining ballots.

2. Saturday Scorcher: Heat advisory ahead of record-breaking temperatures

PHILADELPHIA - It's starting to feel like summer this weekend!

Temperatures are set to soar Saturday with a record-breaking 96 degrees. Heat and humidity will make that warm weather feel even warmer at 100 degrees.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Sunday keeps the warm weather going with a high of 93 and a chance of showers before temperatures dip down in the 70s again next week.

3. School District of Philadelphia joins growing list of schools reimposing mask mandates

PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia is joining a growing list of schools who are reinstating their mask requirements for students and staff as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

In an email sent home to parents Friday, district officials announced that universal masking would return to schools on Monday. District officials said in a message to parents the return to universal mask wearing was recommended by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Most counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have recently seen their COVID-19 transmission levels elevated to 'high' by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday afternoon, Philadelphia and Berks County remained at a 'medium' community level.

The CDC's map can be found here.

When a county enters the ‘high’ category, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public. This caused many local school districts to immediately reimpose their indoor mask mandate for students and faculty.

The Lower Merion and Cheltenham school districts told students and staff to re-mask on Friday. Both districts cited Montgomery County's recommendation to follow the CDC's masking guidelines. Norristown Area School District will also be reinstating their mandate on Monday.

4. Shooting victims dropped off at hospital in stolen car, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were injured during a shooting in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police say they were both shot in the legs on the 2100 block of Toronto Street just after 1:30 a.m.

They were transported to a local hospital in a car police say was stolen and connected to a robbery earlier this week,

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

Both the shooting and stolen vehicle are being investigated.

5. Officers thwart $10k shoplifting attempt at Chester County Ulta, police say

EXTON, Pa. - Police in Chester County thwarted a pair of shoplifters from stealing thousands in beauty products from a retail store after receiving a tip about the planned heist.

In a Facebook post, the West Whiteland Police Department said they received information about a plan to steal $10k in fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Exton.

The department said officers spotted two men Friday morning who entered the store and tried to carry out the theft.

Both suspects were arrested by the waiting officers following a struggle and the merchandise was recovered, according to the department's Facebook post.

The store was temporarily closed.

"If you were shopping in the store, and witnessed what it looks like when two subjects actively resist arrest, we apologize for the mess," the department wrote.

The Ulta in Exton has been hit at least two times by shoplifters over the last four months, including a group of women who police say stuffed bags full of merchandise.

Earlier in the year, police were searching for two women who allegedly stole $10k in makeup.