Senior dog found in trash can suffering from severe head trauma

Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating a case of suspected animal cruelty after a senior dog was found inside a trash can suffering from head trauma in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the Pringles, a female Yorkshire terrier, was found by a passerby inside a trash can on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street Thursday morning.

The passerby heard rustling inside the can and first thought it was wildlife, but upon further inspection discovered the injured dog underneath some trash.

Pringles was taken to Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters in Juniata Park for emergency treatment. The dog is currently listed in critical condition.

SPCA officials have identified the owners of Pringles and continue to investigate the incident.

"This dog had sustained serious injuries and instead of seeking help someone threw her away like she was a piece of trash," Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement and Operations Nicole Wilson said.

"Thanks to a Good Samaritan who alerted authorities, we hope to give Pringles a second chance at the life she deserves."