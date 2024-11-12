SEPTA to announce 'major' fare hike proposal amid possible workers strike

Philly commuters could be kicking off the New Year with some hefty fees to get around the city.

SEPTA officials will gather Tuesday morning to announce the proposal of a "historically high" fare increase, the first since 2017.

The price hike would also be paired with major service cuts to combat a hefty $240 million budget deficit.

SEPTA was hoping for approval of a funding package this fall, but a deal with the governor and state legislature has stalled.

"With no prospect of a statewide solution to help fund the everyday operating expenses of public transportation systems, SEPTA will announce a historically high fare increase proposal that would affect all modes and methods of payment," SEPTA said in a release on Tuesday.

Last month, SEPTA said a 7.5 percent increase would be proposed for all riders, warning that hikes as large as 30 percent could be on the table.

In September, SEPTA reinstated parking fees with increased daily rates at several garages.

The proposed fare changes come as SEPTA and its largest union continue efforts to hammer out a deal, and prevent more than 5,000 employees from walking off the job.

SEPTA drivers aren't just asking for a raise but want SEPTA to raise the level of security for its 4,500 frontline workers facing an increasing firing line of abuse and violence.







