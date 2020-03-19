SEPTA announces changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

SEPTA is reducing all transit services in an effort to maintain a safe environment for employees and commuters during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

All transit services, including buses, for the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, Norristown High Speed line, and Trolleys will operate on SEPTA’s Saturday schedule beginning Sunday, March 22.

These changes are consistent with the newly implemented schedule for SEPTA’s Regional Rail service, which was announced earlier in the week.

The change in frequency of services will be effective seven days a week until further notice as officials monitor developments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

SEPTA is asking employees and commuters to continue practicing social distancing when using the transit service.

“Ridership has declined approximately 60 percent on Transit modes and 80 percent on Regional Rail due to the closures of offices and businesses,” officials explained.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, SEPTA has added extra cleaning and disinfecting at stations and on vehicles.

Advertisement

SEPTA will implement rear-door boarding on all bus and trolley routes effective April 1. All customers will be asked to board and exit from the rear doors. Front-door boarding will be reserved for riders with disabilities. In addition, there will be a limit to the number of riders on buses, trolleys and NHSL.

SEPTA also announced they are converting the Route 101 Trolley to bus service and is suspending the Route 102 Trolley.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, SEPTA will remain focused on providing transportation for essential workers, and for customers who need access to health care, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “For everyone’s health and safety, we ask that all others refrain from using SEPTA until further notice.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Restaurants, bars closed in 5 Pa. counties due to COVID-19

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP