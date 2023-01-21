SEPTA offering free rides home after Eagles post-season opener at the Linc

SEPTA is helping Eagles fans fly home (hopefully on a high!) after they take on the Giants in their first playoff game of the season!

Large crowds are expected around the Linc Saturday night, so SEPTA is partnering with Unibet to "ensure Eagles fans get home safely" with free rides from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.

Free rides will begin at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, and go through the end of service.

MORE HEADLINES:

If you're taking the train to the game, SEPTA is also offering 10 extra trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station to help get you to the game on time for 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Sports Express trips will run every 10 minutes departing Fern Rock Station beginning at 3:10 p.m. until 7:10 p.m. stopping at Olney; Erie; Girard; Spring Garden; Race-Vine; City Hall; and Walnut-Locust Stations.

Extended late-night service will also be available for fans connecting from the Broad Street Line.



