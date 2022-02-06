SEPTA police seeking to identify man involved in 3 gunpoint robberies

article

SEPTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a male wanted for questioning in three gunpoint robberies on Saturday.

The robberies happened in the areas of 15th Street/City Hall Station and 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

The first incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. in the concourse connecting City Hall and 15th Street Stations.

Authorities say a male demanded money from a person at gunpoint.

A similar incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

Authorities also stated that a third incident happened at the 30th Street Market-Frankford Line when two people were held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction following the last incident.

No injuries were reported to any of the victims.

Anyone with information about this male is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

