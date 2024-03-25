SEPTA Regional Rail delays: Signal issues create significant setbacks for riders

SEPTA riders are experiencing significant delays on its Regional Rail due to signal issues, officials say,

A combination of switch and signal problems at Wayne and Vine Street Junction Stations are causing an array of problems across all SEPTA Regional Rail lines, according to Andrew Busch, SEPTA's Director of Media Relations,

Crews are working to repair and get trains through but, Busch says they will have to continue moving slowly until the issue is resolved. They have been working on the issue since about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

There is no estimate on the repair time as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29 will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.