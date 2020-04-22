SEPTA warns of possible ‘significant service disruptions' due to job action led by union

SEPTA workers union has issued a list of demands for safer working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have threatened action if their concerns are not satisfied.

Transit Workers Union 234 President Willie Brown says SEPTA has until Thursday to meet the standards set by the union.

"SEPTA is turning a blind eye, a deaf ear, to our concerns," Brown said in a video release.

The Transit Workers Union issued its list of eight demands on Tuesday night. Among the stipulations are a 15 rider per vehicle limit and a modified workweek at full pay.

The TWU is also requesting deaths related to COVID-19 to count as work-related injuries, thus entitling beneficiaries to workers comp benefits.

So far, three SEPTA employees have died of coronavirus-related complications. The workers who died worked at various locations in the city for SEPTA, including the Elmwood Trolley Depot at Elmwood and 73rd Street, where one was an AC specialist, another worked on fueling at the South Philly Depot at Johnson and 20th Street, and the third was a mechanic at the Midvale Depot.

SEPTA advised riders Wednesday there could be significant service disruptions on Thursday due to job action led by Transit Workers Union 234. According to SEPTA, it's not clear on the details of this potential work stoppage; however, at minimum, it would likely force the suspension of bus service within the city.

The transit agency added they are looking at all possible options for maintaining some core services, such as limited operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.

