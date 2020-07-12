Serious injuries reported in car crash on Atlantic City Expressway

article

Authorities have reported serious injuries following a one-car crash on the eastbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just west of the Frank S. Farley service plaza in Hammonton Township. Police say a car crashed into a wooded area off the highway.

Authorities did not reveal how many people were inside the car or their conditions.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

