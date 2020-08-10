Sesame Place employee assaulted after asking visitor to wear mask, police say

article

Police say a Sesame Place employee was assaulted over a face mask.

The alleged assault happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

According to police, the employee was attacked after he asked a vistors to put their mask on inside the park. Police say the two vistors fled the scene but authorities tracked the vehicle down out of state.

The employee was taken to the hospital suffering an injury to his jaw and one tooth.

Sesame Place said in a statement to FOX 29 they have been in close communication with the family of the injured team member and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

