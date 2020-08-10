Sesame Place employee assaulted over face mask, police say

article

Police say a young Sesame Place employee was assaulted over a face mask.

The alleged assault happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

According to police, the employee was attacked after he asked someone to put their mask on inside the park. Police say the two patrons fled the scene but authorities tracked the vehicle down out of state.

The employee was taken to the hospital suffering an injury to his jaw and one tooth.

The investigation is ongoing.

