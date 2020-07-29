Several officers hurt after police pursuit leads to crash in Trenton

article

Authorities say a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Trenton resulted in a violent wreck at in intersection which sent several people, including officers, to the hospital.

According to Trenton police, the crash happened on at the intersection of North Olden Avenue and North Clinton Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators tell FOX 29's Hank Flynn the pursuit began when police spotted a Ford sedan that was reported stolen Tuesday night. A police spokesperson says officers began to pursue the car and were fired upon during the chase.

Still no word on how the crash happened, but authorities say several officers were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the suspects conditions.

Trenton police and Mercer County Prosecutors' office are on the scene.

