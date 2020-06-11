Expand / Collapse search

Several officers injured, suspect down during standoff in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Several officers have been injured during a standoff in Paso Robles.

Police confirm a suspect is down. 

Shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the area of Ramada Dr. and Valpi Ysabel Rd.

This comes one day after a sheriff's deputy was shot in the head early Wednesday in what authorities called an ambush attack by a gunman with intent on harming or killing police, authorities said.

At this moment it is unclear if the suspect in today’s standoff is wanted for yesterday’s attack.

This is a developing story 
 