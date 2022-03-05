Several people displaced after fire damages two-story rowhouse in West Philadelphia

Expand / Collapse search

Several people were displaced after a fire burned through a rowhouse in West Philadelphia on Saturday. 

PHILADELPHIA - Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a two-story rowhouse in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning. 

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to the 500 block of Salford Street around 4:53 a.m. where smoke was coming from the residence. 

Firefighters rescued two people from the home and they were taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown. 

The fire was under control at 5:16 a.m., fire officials say. 

Several people were displaced due to the fire's damage. 

