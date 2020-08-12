Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Philadelphia, Camden, Bucks and New Castle Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Philadelphia, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, northern New Castle County in Delaware and Burlington County, Camden County and Gloucester County until 2:45, Wednesday afternoon.

About 1:10 p.m., severe thunderstorms had fired and are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts.

Towns impacted include Philadelphia, Cherry Hill, Wilmington, Downingtown, Deptford, Jenkintown, Langhorne, Yardley, Newtown, Abington, Bensalem, Yeadon, Medford, Marlton, Browns Mills, Lumberton, Wrightstown, Cinnaminson, Columbus and Mount Holly.

Highways in the path include I95, along mile markers 0 and 25 and the Schuylkill Expressway between mile markers 341 and 351, the Vine Street Expressway between mile markers 0 and 1 and 476 between mile markers 0 and 12. It includes the New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4 and 295 between mile markers 11 and 40. It also includes I95 in Delaware between mile markers 15 and 23.

Torrential rainfall was reportedly a threat with this storm. With the ground already saturated, flash flooding can occur suddenly. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning was also occurring with this storm. For your own safety, move indoors.

