Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in wake of brief, strong line of storms

The National Weather Service has downgraded its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to a watch after a line of brief and powerful storms barreled over most of the region on Sunday night.

Most counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, including areas north and west of the city, will remain in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Central and southern New Jersey from Mercer County down to Cape May County are also under the watch. Northern parts of Delaware should also look out for isolated storms.

The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Delaware Valley late Sunday afternoon and warned of damaging winds and heavy rain from a fast-moving eastbound system.

The watch was upgraded to a warning during the early evening for Philadelphia suburbs and all of Delaware. The quick burst of wind and hard rain impacted the city suburbs around 6 a.m. The weather service expanded its warning to include central and southern New Jersey until after 7 p.m.

Spotty showers will remain in the wake of the storm, but conditions should remain mostly calm overnight Temperatures will turn cooler on Monday with highs in the mid-50s likely made cooler by gusting winds.

MONDAY: Gusty, cooler. High: 56, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 65, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Turning chilly. High: 48, Low: 41

