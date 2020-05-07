Sgt. James O'Connor to be laid to rest in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Slain Philadelphia Police Sargent James O'Connor will be laid to rest Friday morning during a private mass at Our Lady of Calvary in Northeast Philadelphia.

Sgt. O'Connor was killed in the line of duty on March 13, but his funeral was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philadelphia Police Department held an honorary vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor on Mar. 20. Patrol cars and motorcycles rolled through O'Connor's neighborhood with their light on to salute the fallen hero.

Sergeant James O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

FOX 29 will be streaming the funeral service from outside the church.

Police announced the arrest of Hassan Elliott, 21, on March 18 after dozens of interviews and forensic testing.

Lt. Jason Hendershot said officers used Sergeant O'Connor's handcuffs while taking Elliott into custody.

Elliott has been charged in the March 2019 murder and a non-fatal shooting in Dec. 2019. Ten firearms were recovered by police from the room where the gunfire started, investigators said.

