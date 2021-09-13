Shelter in place after shooter fires, strikes Anne Arundel County police vehicle window: cops

A shelter in place has been ordered in a part of Anne Arundel County after officers say an armed person fired and struck the window of a police vehicle.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. near Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive in the Cape St. Claire area.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the shooter is still at large.

Police advised anyone in the area to shelter in place.

Broadneck High School principal Rachel Kennelly sent the following message to families:

"Due to an ongoing incident in the community, Broadneck High School is operating under our 'Lockout' protocols. All classes, including those in portables, have been brought inside. Operations are continuing as normal inside classrooms, and students are supervised.

Until further notice, students, parents and visitors will not be permitted to leaver or enter BHS. A follow-up message will be sent once the lockout is lifted."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.