Shooting and carjacking in Philadelphia leads police on chase ending on AC Expressway

An arrest has been made after a shooting and carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia led police on a pursuit that ended on the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said Monday night.

The carjacking and shooting happened on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street around 7 p.m.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back while he was being carjacked. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Following the carjacking, a pursuit ensued and the arrest was made in South Jersey. A weapon was recovered from the car, investigators said.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

