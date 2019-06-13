Shooting in Port Richmond park leaves man dead, teen wounded

article

A shooting in a Port Richmond park left one man dead and a teenage boy wounded Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in Campbell Square Park around 10:15 p.m.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators say it is not clear how many shooters may have been involved. The victims were apparently were among several people who were in the park when the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made.