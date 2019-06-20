Shooting outside Allentown nightclub leaves 10 injured, suspect sought

article

According to the Associated Press,10 people were wounded in a street shooting outside a night club in Allentown early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened outside the Deja Vu nightclub around 2 a.m. Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area for several hours as they investigated the incident. But details about the shooting and the injured people have not been disclosed.

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities say all victims are expected to recover from their injuries.