Weather Authority: Showers continue Friday ahead of cloudy, rainy Saturday

Spring is bringing showers to the Delaware Valley ahead of a stretch of some sun.

A storm system is moving across the area and will bring on-and-off showers throughout the morning with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Rain will still be the weather maker during the afternoon hours, but it will begin to taper off during the evening commute.

Precipitation will return overnight, leading to a Saturday that will see showers until the evening.

Temperatures will linger in the 50s Friday and Saturday before Sunday brings a return of sunshine and temps in the 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be mild, in the 50s, with partly sunny conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 50s, Low: 50

SATURDAY: High: 54, Low: 44

SUNDAY: High: 61, Low: 48

MONDAY: High: 59, Low: 41

TUESDAY: High: 56, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: High:55, Low: 39

THURSDAY: High: 54, Low: 35