Weather Authority: Showers likely to move through Thursday morning & evening as spring-like temps continue

As the Birds are soaking up warm Arizona weather, the Delaware Valley is getting some warmth in the form of spring-like temperatures.

Temperatures throughout the week have been above average all week, but temperatures will drop for the weekend and rebound at the start of next week.

There's a slight chance of rain in the morning and afternoon across the area, with a greater chance of rain in the Pocono Mountains.

Thursday's temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week.

The weekend is expected to be much chillier, with temperatures in the 40s.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures will be in the 40s and there's a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 60, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Windy, mild. High: 56, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Much chillier. High: 45, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday. High: 44, Low: 31

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 54, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 55, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Feels like spring. High: 59, Low: 40