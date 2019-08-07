Sick dog found abandoned in plastic bin on Bucks County road; $3K reward offered

article

Officials are investigating after they say a dog suffering from severe matting and multiple infections was found abandoned in a plastic bin on a Bucks County road.

The small terrier-mix dog, now named Frodo, was reportedly discovered on the side of Business Route 1 in Falls Township on Monday.

Frodo is receiving treatment at the Bucks County SPCA for what the shelter called painful ear and eye infections. His severely matted fur has also been shaved.

“Frodo has a long road ahead before he will be available for adoption by a family who will give him the love he deserves,” shelter officials said in a statement.

The shelter is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about Frodo, or any animal suffering from neglect or abuse in Bucks County, is urged to contact the BCSPCA's cruelty investigation team at 215-794-7425 or reportcruelty@bcspca.org.

Those interested in donating to the Bucks County SPCA can do so here.