Silver Spring explosion: Multiple injuries reported in apartment building blast

A fire and explosion destroyed part of an apartment complex in Silver Spring Thursday morning forcing residents from their homes and sending several people to the hospital.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the four-story Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said at least five people were hospitalized with critical injuries. Several others, he said, had less severe injuries.

Piringer said at this time no known fatalities have been reported.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the apartment complex for miles as firefighters responded to the blaze.

Residents at the scene who spoke with FOX 5 described feeling what felt like an earthquake just as the explosion and fire erupted.

SKYFOX aerials show major damage to a section of the complex. Images show the roof of being completely destroyed.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.