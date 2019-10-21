Simone Biles to throw first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series

Houston native and Olympic Champion Simone Biles is scheduled to throw out the first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Biles isn't the only athlete scheduled to help get Game 2 started. Olympic boxer and Houston-native Marlen Esparza is scheduled to give the "Play Ball" call to start the game!

The national anthem will be sung by USAF Airman First Class Leah Fox.

You can watch Game 2 of the World Series on October 23 on FOX 26!