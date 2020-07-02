Singer surprises man with singing telegram on his brithday

Singer and guitarist Dot Levine surprised West Philadelphia resident Keith Monahan with a singing telegram for his birthday.

"It was fabulous. I was not expecting it at all," said Monahan.

His friends say they were not able to throw him a birthday party because of the pandemic and decided to do something they knew he would like.

"We were trying to decide what song to do and we knew Keith would like something silly," said Ruchama Bilenky, who sent the singing telegram.

Levine says they often have to learn between 10 and 20 songs a week, and that they are used to different kinds of requests.

"The most important thing to me is to give them the special moment they want," they said.

Advertisement

Levive, a 34-year-old music teacher and professional musician, created Dottie’s Serenade Service after the coronavirus pandemic left them struggling financially.

"This has been such a joy for me,” they said. “I've really felt that I strive with small audiences and now I'm getting uncharastically small audiences."

This business is now serving as one of Levine’s central performance areas, and they’re popularity is growing due to social media. Requests for performance have come from Philadelphia, Nashville, and even Salt Lake City.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP