Sixers-Thunder postponed after COVID-19 contact tracing leaves Sixers without enough players

The Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder will not play their scheduled game on Sunday night after COVID-19 contact tracing left the Sixers without enough players to compete.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder," the NBA said in a release.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the contact tracing stems from Philadelphia's Saturday game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The league has not announced a makeup date for the game, which was supposed to take place in Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena.

No word on whether the Sixers' next game in Philadelphia against the Celtics has been postponed.

