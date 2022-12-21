Weather Alert: Snow moves out of area before temperatures take major plunge with severe wind chills

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team is continuing to track the big winter storm that has created a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Here in the Delaware Valley, rain switched over to snow around lunchtime, giving parts of our region a dusting of snow while other areas saw snowflakes that didn't stick to the ground.

Now that the snow is moving out of the forecast, cold weather will begin to become the most significant weather concern.

As temperatures continue to fall this evening, watch for puddles and wet spots to turn into ice.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to give you a heads-up that wet spots could turn icy. This will be more of a concern for driveways and sidewalks than the roads.

A combination of car traffic and winds will help dry up wet spots on the roads, which may help to prevent ice from forming on roadways.

Down the shore, coastal flooding is a major concern due partly to strong winds.

Conditions will remain windy all night as temperature dipnoan the single digits and wind chills drop below zero. A Wind Advisory is in place until Friday at 7 p.m. for both the Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley, with expected 20 to 30 mph wind speeds and gusts over 50 mph. That is tropical storm range.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in place until Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Delaware Valley. Frost bite can occur within 30 minutes when bare skin is exposed to the elements.

The Delaware Valley is not alone with the wind chills as a large portion of the country also battles dangerous wind chills from an arctic blast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be the coldest weather the area has seen in three years.

Most areas in the Delaware Valley will only see highs in the teens on Saturday.

On Sunday, highs will be in the 20s, but conditions will still be windy with the return of the sun.

For those with plans to be out visiting family and friends or to attend church services Saturday evening or Sunday morning, make sure to dress warmly, as temperatures will be in the teens with windy conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 40s, Low: 46

SATURDAY: High: 19, Low: 10

SUNDAY: High: 28, Low: 16

MONDAY: High: 30, Low: 17

TUESDAY: High: 37, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: High: 40, Low: 21

THURSDAY: High: 47, Low: 25